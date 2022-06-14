Healthcare Pros
Board of Supervisors accepting applications to fill Midlothian District seat

Applications are due by 5 p.m. June 23
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors is accepting applications to fill the Midlothian District Seat on an interim basis.

The seat was left vacant when Supervisor Leslie Haley resigned to take the deputy attorney general for Government Operations and Transactions position with Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office.

Minimum qualifications for the seat include:

  • Must be at least 18 years old
  • Must reside in the Midlothian Magisterial District
  • Must be available to attend all regularly scheduled Board of Supervisors meetings (July 27, Aug. 24, Sept. 21, Oct. 26)
  • Must be available to serve on other boards and/or commissions for which the Board of Supervisors appoints representation and attend all such meetings
  • Must complete a State and Local Statement of Economic Interests per the Virginia Conflict of Interest and Ethics Advisory County

“The Board of Supervisors could vote to appoint an interim Midlothian supervisor as early as their regularly scheduled meeting June 29, with the person appointed being sworn in as early as June 30,” according to a Chesterfield County news release.

Interested applicants must apply online by June 23 at 5 p.m.

“Our goal is to appoint a qualified applicant as efficiently as possible and to ensure the Midlothian seat does not remain vacant for any longer than necessary,” Board Chair Chris Winslow said in a news release.

A special election will be held on Nov. 8 to determine who will fill Haley’s seat.

