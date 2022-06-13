Healthcare Pros
USPS hosts hiring event in Richmond

The Richmond branch of the United States Postal Service is kicking off a two-week hiring event.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond branch of the United States Postal Service is kicking off a two-week hiring event.

The USPS has more than 100 full-time and part-time positions with starting pay of over $18 an hour.

The hiring event will happen Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from June 14 through June 23 at the Tech for Troops training facility along Waller Road.

For more details and to register for the hiring event, click here.

