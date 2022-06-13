Healthcare Pros
School divisions dealing with high gas prices

Everyone is taking a hit from the high gas prices, including school districts
School buses impacted by gas prices
School buses impacted by gas prices
By Emily Yinger
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Everyone is taking a hit from the high gas prices, including school districts trying to keep their school buses filled up.

Even though some school systems, like Henrico County Public Schools, don’t get fuel for their buses through regular gas stations like Sheetz or Wawa, they still feel the impacts of high gas prices.

‘It’s very difficult for us right now’: High gas prices take toll on rideshare drivers

Henrico County Public Schools said they have a deal with the county to get gas at a less expensive weekly rate. They always have extra money in their budget to deal with gas price changes, so they’re not impacted by the day-to-day price increases that have been happening at gas stations.

The district has taken other measures to save. It recently purchased new buses that have better fuel efficiency.

“Being that we’re at the end of the school year, we know what we have in our budget, so we can plan for minor adjustments at the end of the school year. We are certainly looking towards next year and hoping that these prices certainly do come down,” said Jim Ellis, Director of Pupil Transportation for Henrico County Public Schools.

Another measure taken was sending out a survey to parents to see if their kids plan to ride the bus next year so that the school system can plan out more fuel-efficient routes.

“It’s certainly not expected that the price would be this much of an increase over last year’s amount....students will still get picked up with the rates that are going up,” Ellis said.

In Chesterfield County, the school system said that they don’t have as many buses on the road right now, with it being the end of the school year. The school released a statement in part, “Rising fuel prices are a point of concern, and we will continue to monitor this issue.”

According to AAA, gas prices in Virginia are still below the national average.

