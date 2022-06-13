Richmond seeks input for new bike lanes
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A survey is now open for Richmond residents to provide feedback on new bike lanes.
“The Department of Public Works (DPW) has identified eight corridors that present opportunities for enhanced bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure to be completed as part of the City’s paving and resurfacing program for summer 2022 through spring 2023,” the city said on its website.
Those eight corridors are:
- Admiral Street/School Street – from Lombardy Street to Chamberlayne Ave.
- German School Road – from Glenway Drive to Midlothian Turnpike
- North 25th Street – from Main Street to Marshall Street
- North Sheppard Street – from Broad Street to Clay Street
- Norfolk Street – from Arthur Ashe Boulevard to Belleville Street
- West Marshall Street – from Arthur Ashe Boulevard to Roseneath Road
- West Moore Street – from Arthur Ashe Boulevard to Belleville Street
- Warwick Road – from Hull Street Road to Brookline Street
DPW is also proceeding with bike infrastructure along State Route 161, which includes the following city streets:
- 49th Street – from Hill Top Drive to Clarence Street
- Westover Hills Boulevard – from Clarence Street to Riverside Drive
- Park Drive – from Pump House Drive to Blanton Avenue
- Blanton Avenue – from Park Drive to French Street
“The projects are an important part of the City’s commitment to Vision Zero and support the Better Streets multimodal approach by implementing safety improvements such as high-visibility crosswalks for people who walk, accessible curb ramps for people who roll, and dedicated space for people who bike or scoot,” the city said on its website. “These projects will enhance our transportation infrastructure and improve safety for all roadway users.”
Feedback on the projects is open through June 26. Click/tap here to access the survey.
