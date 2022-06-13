Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Richmond seeks input for new bike lanes

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A survey is now open for Richmond residents to provide feedback on new bike lanes.

“The Department of Public Works (DPW) has identified eight corridors that present opportunities for enhanced bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure to be completed as part of the City’s paving and resurfacing program for summer 2022 through spring 2023,” the city said on its website.

Those eight corridors are:

  • Admiral Street/School Street – from Lombardy Street to Chamberlayne Ave.
  • German School Road – from Glenway Drive to Midlothian Turnpike
  • North 25th Street – from Main Street to Marshall Street
  • North Sheppard Street – from Broad Street to Clay Street
  • Norfolk Street – from Arthur Ashe Boulevard to Belleville Street
  • West Marshall Street – from Arthur Ashe Boulevard to Roseneath Road
  • West Moore Street – from Arthur Ashe Boulevard to Belleville Street
  • Warwick Road – from Hull Street Road to Brookline Street

DPW is also proceeding with bike infrastructure along State Route 161, which includes the following city streets:

  • 49th Street – from Hill Top Drive to Clarence Street
  • Westover Hills Boulevard – from Clarence Street to Riverside Drive
  • Park Drive – from Pump House Drive to Blanton Avenue
  • Blanton Avenue – from Park Drive to French Street

“The projects are an important part of the City’s commitment to Vision Zero and support the Better Streets multimodal approach by implementing safety improvements such as high-visibility crosswalks for people who walk, accessible curb ramps for people who roll, and dedicated space for people who bike or scoot,” the city said on its website. “These projects will enhance our transportation infrastructure and improve safety for all roadway users.”

Feedback on the projects is open through June 26. Click/tap here to access the survey.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

MGN
Man shot outside Henrico restaurant early Sunday morning
File
3 arrested in deadly stabbing in parking lot of Merchants Walk Shopping Center
Black bear sighting in Richmond
Black bear sighting in downtown Richmond
A mother and two daughters died after a deputy ran a stop sign and collided with their vehicle,...
Sheriff: Deputy ran stop sign in deadly crash that killed mother, daughters
Richmond police said they arrested and charged a man in connection to a multi-vehicle crash...
Police make arrest in multi-vehicle crash that killed pedestrian

Latest News

A line of strong to severe storms could approach central Virginia Tuesday with a threat for...
First Alert Weather Day: Thunderstorms with damaging wind threat possible Tuesday
Richmond seeks input on new bike lanes
Richmond seeks feedback on new bike lanes
Gas prices continue to soar
National gas price hits $5 a gallon
Historic highway marker unveiled for Shockoe Hill African Burying Ground
Historic highway marker unveiled for Shockoe Hill African Burying Ground