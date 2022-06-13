Richmond seeks input for new bike lanes

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A survey is now open for Richmond residents to provide feedback on new bike lanes.

“The Department of Public Works (DPW) has identified eight corridors that present opportunities for enhanced bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure to be completed as part of the City’s paving and resurfacing program for summer 2022 through spring 2023,” the city said on its website.

Those eight corridors are:

Admiral Street/School Street – from Lombardy Street to Chamberlayne Ave.

German School Road – from Glenway Drive to Midlothian Turnpike

North 25th Street – from Main Street to Marshall Street

North Sheppard Street – from Broad Street to Clay Street

Norfolk Street – from Arthur Ashe Boulevard to Belleville Street

West Marshall Street – from Arthur Ashe Boulevard to Roseneath Road

West Moore Street – from Arthur Ashe Boulevard to Belleville Street

Warwick Road – from Hull Street Road to Brookline Street

DPW is also proceeding with bike infrastructure along State Route 161, which includes the following city streets:

49th Street – from Hill Top Drive to Clarence Street

Westover Hills Boulevard – from Clarence Street to Riverside Drive

Park Drive – from Pump House Drive to Blanton Avenue

Blanton Avenue – from Park Drive to French Street

“The projects are an important part of the City’s commitment to Vision Zero and support the Better Streets multimodal approach by implementing safety improvements such as high-visibility crosswalks for people who walk, accessible curb ramps for people who roll, and dedicated space for people who bike or scoot,” the city said on its website. “These projects will enhance our transportation infrastructure and improve safety for all roadway users.”

Feedback on the projects is open through June 26. Click/tap here to access the survey.

