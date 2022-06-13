Healthcare Pros
Richmond Chick-fil-A location looking to hire up to 70 people

Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A(CNN Newsource)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Chick-fil-A in Stratford Hills is looking to hire up to 70 people.

There will be a hiring event at the restaurant on June 30 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All positions and shifts are available, along with management. Hospitality professionals start at $12 per hour if they can commit to full-time. Assistant managers begin at $15 per hour.

Full-time benefits include flexible scheduling, 401k, medical, dental, vision insurance, life insurance, access to scholarships at $2,500 per year, Sundays off, food discounts and limited holiday hours.

Those interested in applying can go to the restaurant at 7125 Forest Hill Ave, Richmond, on June 30 for an on-the-spot interview.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

