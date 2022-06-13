Police search for 2 men accused of stealing money bag with over $10K inside
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for two men accused of stealing over $10,000 in cash in Colonial Heights.
On June 6, police said two men went into the Lucky 7 in the Pickwick Shopping Center around 1:45 p.m.
Police said one of the men pointed a firearm at several people while another man jumped over the counter and stole a bag of money with over $10,000 in cash and checks inside.
The two were last spotted getting into a gold-colored, four-door vehicle and leaving the area.
Anyone with information can call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
