Police search for 2 men accused of stealing money bag with over $10K inside

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for two men accused of stealing over $10,000 in cash in Colonial Heights.

On June 6, police said two men went into the Lucky 7 in the Pickwick Shopping Center around 1:45 p.m.

Police said one of the men pointed a firearm at several people while another man jumped over the counter and stole a bag of money with over $10,000 in cash and checks inside.

The two were last spotted getting into a gold-colored, four-door vehicle and leaving the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660. (Crime Solvers)

