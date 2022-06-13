News to Know for June 13: Heat returns; 1/6 panel resumes; Council to discuss gun buyback program

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at your headlines to start the week:

Heat, Humidity Return

Temperatures will soar into the mid-90s on Monday, with the heat and humidity expected to linger throughout the week.

1/6 Panel to Resume

The 1/6 panel resumes its hearings Monday with live witnesses, including Trump’s campaign manager, Bill Stepien, as committee members say they have uncovered enough evidence for the Justice Department to consider an unprecedented criminal indictment against the former president. Stepien was subpoenaed for his public testimony.

Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and vice chair Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., are set to lead the morning hearing after last week’s blockbuster session drew nearly 20 million Americans to see its prime-time findings.

City Council to Discuss Gun Buyback Program

Richmond leaders are expected to discuss a gun buyback program on Monday.

Last week, City Council announced that the Robby Poblete Foundation would lead the effort. The California-based group says it’s collected more than 1,300 guns from American streets and turned them into art.

Gas Prices Continue to Soar

Gas prices are pushing the rate of inflation up rapidly, and the costs of food and housing are recording the sharpest increases in decades. (CNN, KSNV, POOL)

Gas prices topped $5 a gallon across the country this weekend. The average around Richmond is about $4.90 per gallon, but several gas stations are at $5 or slightly above.

3 Arrested in Henrico Stabbing

Henrico police have arrested three men after a deadly stabbing Saturday evening.

Police say they were called to Merchants Walk Shopping Center at 7508 W. Broad St around 6 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man with a stab wound. He was immediately transported to the hospital where he later died.

Final Thought

“Everything good, everything magical happens between the months of June and August.” - Jenny Han

