Monday Forecast: First of Five Straight HOT and humid days

Strong to severe storms possible tomorrow
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The whole workweek looks hot and humid, plus we’re watching the threat for a round of potential severe storms tomorrow (First Alert Weather Day).

Monday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. An isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Tuesday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for a line of strong to severe storms possible. Strong damaging wind gusts would be the main threat and timing looks to be mid morning through early afternoon. Humid. Skies clear and rain chance drops late in the day. Lows in the low 70s, high around 90 (Rain Chance: 60%)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. Isolated storm possible Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Partly sunny with isolated showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few scattered showers and storms as a strong cold front arrives. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

FIRST ALERT: Father’s Day/Juneteenth Weekend Looking great!

Saturday: Partly sunny, cooler and less humid. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 70s

