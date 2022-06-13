Juneteenth events in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Juneteeth, short for June nineteenth, commemorates the day slavery ended in the United States when federal troops arrived at Gavelston, Texas in 1865 to ensure all enslaved people would be freed. These troops came two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

Juneteenth became an official federal holiday last year.

Here’s a list of Juneteenth events going on near you.

Hardywood’s Juneteenth Freedom Day will feature live performances by Mighty Joshua and The Zion #5 and JTucker and The Krewe along with dance performances by City Dance Theatre, DJing and food from Charles Kitchen Caribbean Cuisine, K&M Salmon Balls and Cakes, and the Hardywood Pizza Kitchen.

The brewery will spend the day highlighting some of Richmond’s Black-owned businesses and corporate sponsors.

Juneteenth Freedom Day will be on Sunday, June 19 starting at 11 a.m. at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery at 2410 Ownby Lane.

Henrico County’s Juneteenth celebration will have family fun for everyone with all-day entertainment, food trucks, vendors, a kids zone and even fireworks.

Henrico Parks and Rec will be hosting its Juneteenth celebration the day before on Saturday, June 18 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Dorey Park located at 2999 Darbytown Rd. This event is free and open to the public.

This free, family-friendly festival will feature live musical performances, Afro-Caribbean dancing, spoken word, interactive history presentations and athletic activities for kids led by U.S. Olympian and professional rugby player Naya Tapper.

This is actually the city’s 16th annual celebration all run by Rebecca Rose who organized the festival from 2006 to 2016.

Hopewell’s Juneteenth Freedom Festival is also the day before Juneteenth on Saturday, June 18 from noon to 6 p.m. at City Park.

This is the second annual block party held by the Black Village of RVA. The party will include over 100 Black-owned businesses, live music, dancing, food, spoken word and games.

The block party will be held at Richmond Diversity Center on 1407 S Sherwood Ave on Juneteenth, Sunday, June 19 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Chesterfield County is hosting an event to learn more about Juneteenth and the experience of African-American Virginians at Pocahontas State Park and within the Virginia State Parks system as a whole. There will be food trucks, entertainment, vendors and self-guided activities that can be completed at your own pace. Registration is not required but standard parking and admission fees apply.

Juneteenth in the Park will be held at Pocahontas State Park at 10301 State Park Road from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 19.

The Prince George Farmers’ market is holding a special market with a Juneteenth Celebration & Community Day on Saturday, June 18. Family friendly activities will start at 8:45 a.m.

The market is located at the Scott Park Pavilion on Scott Park Memorial Drive.

The Hezekiah Walker Center for Gospel Music at Virginia Union University, in partnership with JenCare Senior Medical Center and Truist Financial Corporation, is hosting its second annual Juneteenth Sounds of Freedom Concert at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 18.

The outdoor event will take place on VUU’s campus at 1500 N. Lombardy St.

Register here for free.

Mecklenburg County/Town of Boydton

Mecklenburg County is hosting its first-ever Juneteenth events to celebrate Black-owned businesses. The event - which is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the town of Boydton - features entertainment, food trucks, vendors and more.

There will be a bouncy house for kids, along with free hotdogs. For more information, call 434-262-3501.

