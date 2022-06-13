Healthcare Pros
Henrico homicide suspect arrested in Pa.

Victim had ‘obvious signs of trauma consistent with a shooting’
Toyre Jones was arrested in Pennsylvania.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man wanted in connection to a May homicide on Bremner Boulevard has been arrested in Pennsylvania.

Police say 34-year-old Toyre Jones fled the area after 29-year-old Quincy L. Henderson of Richmond was found dead in a vehicle around 3 a.m. May 25 with “obvious signs of trauma consistent with shooting” after an SUV struck a building and two parked cars.

Jones was wanted on charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm.

“During the investigation, it was determined Jones had fled to Brownsville, Pennsylvania,” the Henrico County Police Department said in a news release. “Henrico Police coordinated with FBI resources out of Pittsburgh where on Monday, June 13, 2022, federal partners took Jones into custody.”

The police department says they’re working to extradite Jones back to Henrico County.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

