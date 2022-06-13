Free meals offered at Chesterfield schools for part of this summer

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Free breakfasts and lunches will be available to students from June 27 to July 21 at several Chesterfield County Public Schools.

Children must be present to receive the meals, and meals must be eaten on site. This is a change from the past couple of years.

There will not be any curbside pickup sites this summer, CCPS said.

Meals will be offered at these schools for part of the summer. (Chesterfield County Public Schools)

Meals will also be available at these sites:

Additional sites for free meals this summer. (Chesterfield County Public Schools)

Anyone with questions can call 804-743-3717. Meals are first come, first served.

