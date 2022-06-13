Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Free meals offered at area schools for part of this summer

Children must be present to receive the meals, and meals must be eaten on site.
Children must be present to receive the meals, and meals must be eaten on site.((KKCO/KJCT))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -Many schools in central Virginia are providing free meals for their students during the summer months.

Free breakfasts and lunches will be available to students from June 27 to July 21 at several Chesterfield County Public Schools.

Children must be present to receive the meals, and meals must be eaten on site. This is a change from the past couple of years.

There will not be any curbside pickup sites this summer, CCPS said.

Meals will be offered at these schools for part of the summer.
Meals will be offered at these schools for part of the summer.(Chesterfield County Public Schools)

Meals will also be available at these sites:

Additional sites for free meals this summer.
Additional sites for free meals this summer.(Chesterfield County Public Schools)

Anyone with questions can call 804-743-3717. Meals are first come, first served.

Hanover County Public Schools will also provide students will free meals by participating in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided, on a first-come, first-serve basis, at the sites, dates and times as follows:

Cold Harbor Elementary School (Monday, July 18 through Thursday, August 18)

  • Breakfast: 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. on Mondays through Thursdays
  • Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:55 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays

Elmont Elementary School (Tuesday, June 21 through Thursday, August 25)

  • Breakfast (in the cafeteria): 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. on Mondays through Thursdays
  • Lunch (in the cafeteria): 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on Mondays through Thursdays

Henry Clay Elementary School (Tuesday, June 21 through Thursday, August 25)

  • Breakfast (in the cafeteria): 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. on Mondays through Thursdays
  • Lunch (in the cafeteria): 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on Mondays through Thursdays
  • Curbside Meal Distribution (providing five days of breakfast and lunches): 9:45 a.m.to10:45 a.m. on Tuesdays

Mechanicsville Elementary School (Tuesday, June 21 through Thursday, August 25)

  • Breakfast (in the cafeteria): 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. on Mondays through Thursdays
  • Lunch (in the cafeteria): 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on Mondays through Thursdays
  • Curbside Meal Distribution (providing five days of breakfast and lunches): 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Tuesdays

Patrick Henry Family YMCA (Tuesday, June 21 through Friday, August 26)

  • Breakfast: 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. on Mondays through Fridays
  • Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

File: Rob Lowe, known for movies like "Wayne's World" and "St. Elmo's Fire" was born in...
5 famous actors from Virginia
(From left to right) Inmates Corey Branch, Travares Graham, Lamonte Willis and Kareem Shaw were...
1 inmate surrenders, 3 still missing from Prince George prison
Kim L. Franklin, 55, was a neighbor of the two victims that were stabbed. Police were able to...
Neighbor arrested, charged in Chesterfield stabbing
Breeze Airways debuted 5 non-stop flights out of Richmond earlier this month
Thousands of flight cancelations impact Richmond couple’s return home
Music Festival at Natural Tunnel State Park (pre-COVID).
Virginia State Parks’ summer music events return

Latest News

Samantha Shea Neilsen was last seen in Glen Allen on Thursday, June 16.
Missing 15-year-old Henrico girl found safe
Slot machines
Lawmakers pass budget amendment for Petersburg casino study
Travelers are experiencing delays and cancelations as summer travels ramp up.
Weekend flight delays, cancellations foreshadow busy summer ahead
A child was killed in a house fire in Blackstone on Sunday.
Child killed in Blackstone house fire
Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Five Star Fakes: Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers