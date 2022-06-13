Free meals offered at area schools for part of this summer

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -Many schools in central Virginia are providing free meals for their students during the summer months.

Free breakfasts and lunches will be available to students from June 27 to July 21 at several Chesterfield County Public Schools.

Children must be present to receive the meals, and meals must be eaten on site. This is a change from the past couple of years.

There will not be any curbside pickup sites this summer, CCPS said.

Meals will be offered at these schools for part of the summer. (Chesterfield County Public Schools)

Meals will also be available at these sites:

Additional sites for free meals this summer. (Chesterfield County Public Schools)

Anyone with questions can call 804-743-3717. Meals are first come, first served.

Hanover County Public Schools will also provide students will free meals by participating in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided, on a first-come, first-serve basis, at the sites, dates and times as follows:

Cold Harbor Elementary School (Monday, July 18 through Thursday, August 18)

Breakfast: 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. on Mondays through Thursdays

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:55 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays

Elmont Elementary School (Tuesday, June 21 through Thursday, August 25)

Breakfast (in the cafeteria): 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. on Mondays through Thursdays

Lunch (in the cafeteria): 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on Mondays through Thursdays

Henry Clay Elementary School (Tuesday, June 21 through Thursday, August 25)

Breakfast (in the cafeteria): 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. on Mondays through Thursdays

Lunch (in the cafeteria): 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on Mondays through Thursdays

Curbside Meal Distribution (providing five days of breakfast and lunches): 9:45 a.m.to10:45 a.m. on Tuesdays

Mechanicsville Elementary School (Tuesday, June 21 through Thursday, August 25)

Breakfast (in the cafeteria): 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. on Mondays through Thursdays

Lunch (in the cafeteria): 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on Mondays through Thursdays

Curbside Meal Distribution (providing five days of breakfast and lunches): 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Tuesdays

Patrick Henry Family YMCA (Tuesday, June 21 through Friday, August 26)

Breakfast: 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. on Mondays through Fridays

Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.