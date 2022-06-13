Free meals offered at area schools for part of this summer
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -Many schools in central Virginia are providing free meals for their students during the summer months.
Free breakfasts and lunches will be available to students from June 27 to July 21 at several Chesterfield County Public Schools.
Children must be present to receive the meals, and meals must be eaten on site. This is a change from the past couple of years.
There will not be any curbside pickup sites this summer, CCPS said.
Meals will also be available at these sites:
Anyone with questions can call 804-743-3717. Meals are first come, first served.
Hanover County Public Schools will also provide students will free meals by participating in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided, on a first-come, first-serve basis, at the sites, dates and times as follows:
Cold Harbor Elementary School (Monday, July 18 through Thursday, August 18)
- Breakfast: 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. on Mondays through Thursdays
- Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:55 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays
Elmont Elementary School (Tuesday, June 21 through Thursday, August 25)
- Breakfast (in the cafeteria): 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. on Mondays through Thursdays
- Lunch (in the cafeteria): 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on Mondays through Thursdays
Henry Clay Elementary School (Tuesday, June 21 through Thursday, August 25)
- Breakfast (in the cafeteria): 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. on Mondays through Thursdays
- Lunch (in the cafeteria): 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on Mondays through Thursdays
- Curbside Meal Distribution (providing five days of breakfast and lunches): 9:45 a.m.to10:45 a.m. on Tuesdays
Mechanicsville Elementary School (Tuesday, June 21 through Thursday, August 25)
- Breakfast (in the cafeteria): 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. on Mondays through Thursdays
- Lunch (in the cafeteria): 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on Mondays through Thursdays
- Curbside Meal Distribution (providing five days of breakfast and lunches): 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Tuesdays
Patrick Henry Family YMCA (Tuesday, June 21 through Friday, August 26)
- Breakfast: 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. on Mondays through Fridays
- Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays
