First Alert Weather Day: Thunderstorms with damaging wind threat possible Tuesday

We’re watching potential for a line of severe storms crossing central Virginia Tuesday
By Nick Russo
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day for potential of severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts across central Virginia.

The Storm Prediction Center has already placed central Virginia in a level 1 out of 5 threat for Tuesday, and we think this threat level could increase.

Damaging wind gusts are possible on Tuesday with a line of strong to severe storms.
Damaging wind gusts are possible on Tuesday with a line of strong to severe storms.(WWBT)

A big complex of thunderstorms is likely to develop across the midwestern states from Indiana across southern Michigan and into Ohio late Monday. These types of thunderstorm lines can produce widespread damaging wind gusts that knock down trees and powerlines. If the damaging winds are widespread enough, it could even reach “derecho” status (with the IMPORTANT caveat that not all derechos are as bad as the one that struck the mid-Atlantic in 2012, that was a rare/extreme example).

A big line of thunderstorms likely develops across the Midwest Monday night into Tuesday, and...
A big line of thunderstorms likely develops across the Midwest Monday night into Tuesday, and may head toward Virginia.(WWBT)

That line of thunderstorms likely drops south across the Appalachians early Tuesday. There are two big questions that still need to be fine tuned as we get closer to the storm potential:

1. Will the line of storms weaken or fall apart as it crosses the Appalachians? Sometimes storm complexes weaken during the morning hours, which leads us to the next question:

2. What time will the line of storms arrive?

If storms arrive in the morning hours, that would result in cooler temperatures on Tuesday across the Commonwealth.

A line of strong to severe storms could approach central Virginia Tuesday with a threat for...
A line of strong to severe storms could approach central Virginia Tuesday with a threat for damaging wind gusts.(WWBT)

If it arrives later in the day, that would be a worst case scenario because it would allow temperatures to heat up into the 90s before storms arrive which could increase the intensity of storms.

Stay weather aware Tuesday and have ways to get a warning! We recommend the NBC12 First Alert Weather app, which sends push alerts for your specific location.

