Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

FDA approves first set of treatment for alopecia

The FDA approved a treatment for Alopecia (Eli Lilly and Company).
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration approved its first treatment for alopecia.

Officials say “Olumiant” blocks an enzyme that leads to inflammation caused by severe alopecia areata.

This inflammation can trigger the body to attack its own hair follicles causing the hair to fall out in clumps, which leads to patchy baldness.

The FDA says about 300,000 people in the U.S. suffer from the autoimmune disorder.

Eli Lilly conducted two trials to receive federal approval.

In both trials, people who received the treatment maintained more of their hair.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN
Man shot outside Henrico restaurant early Sunday morning
File
3 arrested in deadly stabbing in parking lot of Merchants Walk Shopping Center
A line of strong to severe storms could approach central Virginia Tuesday with a threat for...
First Alert Weather Day: Thunderstorms with damaging wind threat possible Tuesday morning
Black bear sighting in Richmond
Black bear sighting in downtown Richmond
Richmond police said they arrested and charged a man in connection to a multi-vehicle crash...
Police make arrest in multi-vehicle crash that killed pedestrian

Latest News

RHHD gears up for possible rollout as Pfizer vaccine appears effective in kids under 5
RHHD gears up for possible rollout as Pfizer vaccine appears effective in kids under 5
Study shows catalytic converter thefts are up nationwide.
Study shows catalytic converter thefts are up nationwide.
Drone helps researchers find unmarked graves at East End Cemetery
Drone helps researchers find unmarked graves at East End Cemetery
People relax in the sand and make a sandcastle at Loyola Beach in the Rogers Park neighborhood...
Excessive heat rolls east, bakes much of central, eastern US
A line of strong to severe storms could approach central Virginia Tuesday with a threat for...
First Alert Weather Day: Thunderstorms with damaging wind threat possible Tuesday morning