Del. Rob Bell shares why Envigo may comply with Animal Welfare Act sooner

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The federal court is taking action against a Cumberland County dog breeding facility accused of mistreating beagles used for research. If successful, this could bring changes to Envigo sooner than many thought.

“They filed a TRO - temporary restraining order - back in May that prohibited, as I understand it, breeding or selling of the animals,” 58th District Delegate Rob Bell said Monday, June 13.

Del. Bell was already pushing for changes with House Bill 1350, which already passed in the General Assembly unanimously.

“They would have to comply with the same rules under the Animal Welfare Act as the breeders for pet stores,” Bell said.

That bill was signed into law back in April, but it isn’t set to take effect for a few years.

“That’s still a long way off, and if the federal officials are able to take care of things before then, more power to them. That’s great,” Del. Bell said.

A federal court in Charlottesville held a hearing Monday to discuss an injunction that would require Envigo to cooperate with the Animal Welfare Act now.

“It would include things like making sure potable water is available, ensuring that each dog or puppy has a minimum amount of floor space, these are all pursuant to other statutes or regulations,” Bell said.

Del. Bell says this injunction is taking a different path than what he and the state have been doing.

“The federal laws, of course, are nationwide, and so they’re saying there may also be state actions that are coming, but we are not obliged to wait for those to come up. We see violations right now,” Bell said.

Dogs from Envigo are available for adoption. Bell says you can call 540-721-6028.

