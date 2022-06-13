Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Chesterfield Police: Man charged after attempted abduction, assaulting officers

Christopher A. Courteau faces multiple charges in a suspected abduction on June 12, 2022, in...
Christopher A. Courteau faces multiple charges in a suspected abduction on June 12, 2022, in Chesterfield County.(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A 29-year-old man faces multiple charges after an attempted abduction and assaulting officers, the Chesterfield County Police Department said in a news release.

Police were called to the 4500 block of Centralia Road around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, June 12 for a reported abduction in progress.

“An adult female victim reported that she and an adult male victim had been assaulted and held against their will in the residence by an adult male suspect who is known to them,” Chesterfield Police said in a news release. “The female victim was able to escape the house and call police.”

Police say that when officers arrived, the adult victim ran out of the house and the suspect - Christopher A. Courteau - ran upstairs.

“Courteau came back downstairs wearing body armor and holding a revolver,” police said. “Officers ordered him to put the gun down; Courteau initially ignored the orders, but then put the gun on a table and immediately charged an officer.”

Several officers were assaulted during a struggle, Chesterfield Police said on Monday, before Courteau was placed in handcuffs.

After an investigation, Courteau was charged with:

  • two counts of abduction
  • two counts of attempted capital murder
  • three counts of brandishing a firearm
  • three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
  • five counts of assault on a law enforcement officer
  • shooting into an occupied dwelling
  • malicious wounding
  • unlawful wounding
  • attempt to disarm a law enforcement officer
  • possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • use of body armor while committing a crime
  • felony obstruction of justice.

Courteau is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

“The investigation indicates that Courteau is the male victim’s roommate, and the female victim is the male victim’s girlfriend,” police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

MGN
Man shot outside Henrico restaurant early Sunday morning
File
3 arrested in deadly stabbing in parking lot of Merchants Walk Shopping Center
Black bear sighting in Richmond
Black bear sighting in downtown Richmond
Richmond police said they arrested and charged a man in connection to a multi-vehicle crash...
Police make arrest in multi-vehicle crash that killed pedestrian
A mother and two daughters died after a deputy ran a stop sign and collided with their vehicle,...
Sheriff: Deputy ran stop sign in deadly crash that killed mother, daughters

Latest News

Toyre Jones was arrested in Pennsylvania.
Henrico homicide suspect arrested in Pa.
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval saves money at the dealership
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval could save you money at the dealership
Performers sang and played drums during the Juneteenth Jubilee in Richmond.
Juneteenth events in Central Virginia
Children must be present to receive the meals, and meals must be eaten on site.
Free meals offered at Chesterfield schools for part of this summer