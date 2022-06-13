Chesterfield Police: Man charged after attempted abduction, assaulting officers

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A 29-year-old man faces multiple charges after an attempted abduction and assaulting officers, the Chesterfield County Police Department said in a news release.

Police were called to the 4500 block of Centralia Road around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, June 12 for a reported abduction in progress.

“An adult female victim reported that she and an adult male victim had been assaulted and held against their will in the residence by an adult male suspect who is known to them,” Chesterfield Police said in a news release. “The female victim was able to escape the house and call police.”

Police say that when officers arrived, the adult victim ran out of the house and the suspect - Christopher A. Courteau - ran upstairs.

“Courteau came back downstairs wearing body armor and holding a revolver,” police said. “Officers ordered him to put the gun down; Courteau initially ignored the orders, but then put the gun on a table and immediately charged an officer.”

Several officers were assaulted during a struggle, Chesterfield Police said on Monday, before Courteau was placed in handcuffs.

After an investigation, Courteau was charged with:

two counts of abduction

two counts of attempted capital murder

three counts of brandishing a firearm

three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

five counts of assault on a law enforcement officer

shooting into an occupied dwelling

malicious wounding

unlawful wounding

attempt to disarm a law enforcement officer

possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

use of body armor while committing a crime

felony obstruction of justice.

Courteau is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

“The investigation indicates that Courteau is the male victim’s roommate, and the female victim is the male victim’s girlfriend,” police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

