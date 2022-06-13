Healthcare Pros
Body found in Bedford County pond after day-long search

Divers are searching for a man missing from a Moneta pond... 6.13.22
Divers are searching for a man missing from a Moneta pond... 6.13.22
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT
MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - The body of a fisherman was found Monday night after a day-long search in Bedford County.

Thomas Reeder, 63, of Richmond suburb Glen Allen, was found around 7 p.m. by Smith Mountain Lake Fire and Rescue divers.

Reeder had been seen fishing at a private farm pond in the 2800 block of Moneta Road around 1 a.m. and was reported missing later in the morning. Rescue divers spent the day searching for him.

There is no indication of foul play, according to investigators. This is being treated as a boating-related event. The body was sent to the medical examiner.

Virginia Conservation Police are leading the case. Bedford County Fire and Rescue and the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

