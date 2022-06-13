Healthcare Pros
8-year-old wandered alone on busy road after dad left to go drinking, court docs say

Police arrested Misael Deleon, 37, on Saturday night.
Police arrested Misael Deleon, 37, on Saturday night.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – An 8-year-old boy was found wandering alone on a busy four-lane road in Ohio on Saturday, seeking help after his father left him home alone to go drinking, court records show.

Delhi Township police wrote in an affidavit that the child told officers that his dad leaves him and his 7-year-old sister home alone “often for a long time to go drink.”

Police arrested Misael Deleon, 37, on Saturday night.

Court records state that Deleon “created a substantial risk to his son, of whom he has custody, by leaving him home alone while going drinking.”

Deleon is being held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center on charges including endangering children and driving under an OVI license suspension.

His first court appearance is Monday.

