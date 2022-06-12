Healthcare Pros
Man stabbed in parking lot of Merchant’s Walk Shopping Center

File((Source: NBC12))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man is currently in the hospital after being stabbed Saturday evening, according to Henrico Police.

Police say they were called to Merchant’s Walk Shopping Center at 7508 W. Broad St around 6 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man with a stab wound. He was immediately transported to the hospital. Police did not provide any details about his condition.

At this time, Henrico Police are continuing to investigate.

Henrico Police asks that if you have any information regarding this incident to please contact 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. There are no further updates at this time.

