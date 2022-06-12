Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Man shot at Henrico restaurant early Sunday morning

MGN
MGN(Pixabay)
By Victoria Doss
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are investigating after a man was shot at a restaurant in the county’s west end early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. at a restaurant in the 7100 block of W. Broad Street.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Police say he is in stable condition and is expected to ok.

No suspect information is available at this point.

Anyone who was in the area who may have heard or seen something is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Black bear sighting in Richmond
Black bear sighting in downtown Richmond
Richmond police said they arrested and charged a man in connection to a multi-vehicle crash...
Police make arrest in multi-vehicle crash that killed pedestrian
File
Man stabbed in parking lot of Merchant’s Walk Shopping Center
Groceries were given out from 4p.m. to just before 6 p.m. on Friday.
As prices continue to go up, one Richmond church is looking to fill up your fridge
Andre L. Coleman
Chesterfield police make arrest in connection to graduation party shooting

Latest News

File
Man stabbed in parking lot of Merchant’s Walk Shopping Center
Gas prices in Richmond
National gas price hits 5 dollars a gallon
First responders are searching Henrico County’s east end for a missing 75-year-old woman who...
Missing Henrico woman with Alzheimer’s safely located
Groceries were given out from 4p.m. to just before 6 p.m. on Friday.
As prices continue to go up, one Richmond church is looking to fill up your fridge