Man shot at Henrico restaurant early Sunday morning

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are investigating after a man was shot at a restaurant in the county’s west end early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. at a restaurant in the 7100 block of W. Broad Street.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Police say he is in stable condition and is expected to ok.

No suspect information is available at this point.

Anyone who was in the area who may have heard or seen something is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

