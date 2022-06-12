Healthcare Pros
Historic highway marker unveiled for Shockoe Hill African Burying Ground

The Shockoe Hill African Burying Ground is believed to be the largest public burial ground for people of color in the United States and the city of Richmond’s second African Burial Ground.
Historic highway marker for Shockoe Hill African Burying Ground
Historic highway marker for Shockoe Hill African Burying Ground(WWBT)
By Emily Yinger
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A historic highway marker was unveiled on Sunday for the Shockoe Hill African Burying Ground. At least 22,000 free and enslaved people of color were interred there between 1816 to 1879. The Shockoe Hill African Burying Ground is believed to be the largest public burial ground for people of color in the United States and Richmond’s second African Burial Ground. For years, the sacred grounds were paved over and unnoticed.

“We are standing on a place that was a former gas station now you can’t tell me that folks did not know there were souls in the dirt here but frankly they just didn’t care,” explained City of Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney.

Efforts to mark the historical significance of the land came when Texas teacher, Lenora McQueen, started lobbying for the protection of the land. Some of her ancestors are buried at Shockoe Hill.

“There still are many many threats to this burial ground and there’s still a lot of work to be done,” McQueen said.

Community leaders are now trying to keep the historic sight at the forefront of Richmond’s history. The highway marker was sponsored by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources after the burial ground was listed as a historic landmark under the Virginia Landmarks Register this spring.

“The city is what it is because of each of these places that came about and that represent the lives of people who lived their lives here in Richmond and who died here in Richmond,” said Ana Edwards who is part of the Sacred Ground Historical Reclamation Project.

Community members say they plan to continue advocating for the burial ground. Right now there are talks of a rail project and the proposed widening of Interstate 64 over the land.

“There are lots of databases now there are ways of being able to figure out who some of these people are and have been and what our relationships to them might be,” Edwards stated.

The burial ground was expanded to 31 acres in the 1800′s. It started as two, one acre plots when it opened in 1816.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

