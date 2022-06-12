FORECAST: Slight Risk of a Few Severe Storms Later Today
Morning Showers Possible, then a Few Strong Late Day Storms
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Clouds and some showers linger Sunday morning. A few strong to severe late day storms possible, then big time heat arrives starting on tomorrow with high temperatures in the mid 90s.
Sunday: Lots of clouds this morning with some lingering showers around the area along with a rumble of thunder possible. Warm and humid with the clouds breaking for some sunshine this afternoon. A few storms will be possible late afternoon and evening. An isolated strong to severe storm can’t be ruled out with damaging winds and hail a possibility. Highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
Monday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. An isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.
Thursday: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
Friday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
Saturday: Partly sunny and a bit cooler. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s.
