First Alert Weather Day: A few additional severe storms possible Sunday evening

A second round of storms could develop this evening
By Nick Russo
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Isolated strong to severe storms could redevelop Sunday evening from 5pm to 9pm across central Virginia.

After a morning round of severe storms on Sunday, we cleared out with sun returning for the afternoon/evening. That has allowed for instability (fuel for thunderstorms) to redevelop this afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center has kept most of central Virginia in a level 2 out of 5 slight risk for severe storms.

Severe storms will be possible this evening from 5 to 9pm across central Virginia.
(WWBT)

Any storms that develop this evening could have damaging wind gusts and hail. A brief tornado cannot be ruled out either.

Stay weather aware and have ways to get a warning this evening! We recommend the NBC12 First Alert weather app.

