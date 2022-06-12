First Alert Weather Day: A few additional severe storms possible Sunday evening

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Isolated strong to severe storms could redevelop Sunday evening from 5pm to 9pm across central Virginia.

After a morning round of severe storms on Sunday, we cleared out with sun returning for the afternoon/evening. That has allowed for instability (fuel for thunderstorms) to redevelop this afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center has kept most of central Virginia in a level 2 out of 5 slight risk for severe storms.

Severe storms will be possible this evening from 5 to 9pm across central Virginia. (WWBT)

Any storms that develop this evening could have damaging wind gusts and hail. A brief tornado cannot be ruled out either.

