Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Shower and storm chances go up this weekend

Few scattered showers and storms Saturday and Sunday
By Megan Wise
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 5:14 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Scattered showers and a few storms possible both Saturday and Sunday!

Saturday: Mainly cloudy with a few morning showers possible. A few scattered showers and storms possible during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Sunday: Mainly cloudy with a few morning showers. More humid and breezy during the afternoon. A few storms will be possible late afternoon and evening. An isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out with damaging winds and hail. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Monday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a few afternoon and evening showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Thursday: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Andre L. Coleman
Chesterfield police make arrest in connection to graduation party shooting
Black bear sighting in Richmond
Black bear sighting in downtown Richmond
Shortly before midnight, officers responded to the 1300 block of Old Bronze Road for a reported...
Juvenile shot to death in Henrico’s east end
Two teens are now in custody in connection to last weekend’s deadly mass shooting in...
2 teens arrested in Henrico in connection to Philadelphia mass shooting
Hosea Coley (left) saved Jim Glaser's (right) life
‘I just thank God I was here at the right time’: Chesterfield man thanks neighbor for saving his life after heart stops

Latest News

Forecast: Shower and storm chances go up this weekend
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Tips on protecting your skin from the sun
Protecting your skin from the sun
Protecting your skin from the sun
Forecast: Shower and storm chances go up this weekend
Forecast: Shower and storm chances go up this weekend