Shower and storm chances go up this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Scattered showers and a few storms possible both Saturday and Sunday!

Saturday: Mainly cloudy with a few morning showers possible. A few scattered showers and storms possible during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Sunday: Mainly cloudy with a few morning showers. More humid and breezy during the afternoon. A few storms will be possible late afternoon and evening. An isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out with damaging winds and hail. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Monday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a few afternoon and evening showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Thursday: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.