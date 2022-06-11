As prices continue to go up, one Richmond church is looking to fill up your fridge

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As the price for everything continues to go up with no end in sight, a group in Richmond is trying to get food out to the people who need it most.

Every second Friday of the month, volunteers with St. Paul’s Baptist Church give out free meals at MLK Middle in Richmond, but as inflation continues to rise, they see that need grow.

“Yeah, I just stay at home now. I don’t do a lot of traveling. I don’t come unless I have to. It’s ridiculous,” Shelia Meade, who was in line for the grocery giveaway, said.

Meade was just one of the many in the long line Friday evening, hoping to get some fresh meals to refill her fridge.

“A bag of chicken wings is $41 now. And if you go to Walmart, a 10-pound bag is $31, you get those kinds of things because they can stretch, but it’s just too much now,” Meade said.

While the increase in prices is stressing many people’s wallets, St. Paul’s Baptist will continue to serve grocery bags filled with meat, vegetables and nonperishables to anyone who needs them for free.

The giveaway is made possible through a partnership between NIA and Feed More nonprofits.

“Well, when they pull up, we thank them for coming. We appreciate that they even come to get it and also just to hang in there,” Greta Randolph, who is in charge of the giveaway, said. “We know times are hard for everybody - just hang in there. And if we can offer a little hope, that’s what we do.”

Randolph said during the height of the pandemic, the church did grocery giveaways once a week, and as the demand continues to increase this summer, they may have to return to that schedule.

“The need is growing again, so we’re getting ready to restart in South Richmond and then restart in Petersburg again. So, we’re just trying to meet the need wherever it is,” Randolph said.

Randolph said beginning next month, they will also start giving away groceries at their South Richmond location on East Belt Boulevard.

“A big thank you. Thank you so much for helping me the whole time. It’s really been a real blessing to us,” Meade said.

