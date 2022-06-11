Opening ceremony for Virginia Special Olympics held Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Special Olympics summer games kicked off Friday at Robins Stadium at the University of Richmond for the opening ceremony.

The games were canceled for the past two years because of COVID, so this was an exciting return.

NBC12′s very own Kelly Avellino emceed the event.

Seven hundred athletes from across the state will compete this weekend in swimming, track and field, tennis, bowling and softball.

