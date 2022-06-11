Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Opening ceremony for Virginia Special Olympics held Friday

The Virginia Special Olympics summer games kicked off Friday at Robins Stadium at the...
The Virginia Special Olympics summer games kicked off Friday at Robins Stadium at the University of Richmond for the opening ceremony.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Special Olympics summer games kicked off Friday at Robins Stadium at the University of Richmond for the opening ceremony.

The games were canceled for the past two years because of COVID, so this was an exciting return.

NBC12′s very own Kelly Avellino emceed the event.

Seven hundred athletes from across the state will compete this weekend in swimming, track and field, tennis, bowling and softball.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Breeze Airways
Breeze Airways debuts 5 non-stop flights out of Richmond
Hosea Coley (left) saved Jim Glaser's (right) life
‘I just thank God I was here at the right time’: Chesterfield man thanks neighbor for saving his life after heart stops
Two teens are now in custody in connection to last weekend’s deadly mass shooting in...
2 teens arrested in Henrico in connection to Philadelphia mass shooting
The crash happened around 2:13 p.m. along the 600 block of Westover Hills Boulevard.
Juvenile dies after single-vehicle crash in Richmond
Prince George High School congratulates Class of 2022.
Prince George HS to leave seat at graduation for late student following community push back

Latest News

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw said in a brief interview that there were too...
Virginia General Assembly abandons Commanders stadium bill
Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio is seen during an NFL football...
Commanders coach sorry after calling Capitol insurrection a ‘dust-up’
Monday night’s score was 7-3.
VCU Rams fall to UNC in NCAA Baseball Super Regional
VCU Rams fall to UNC in NCAA Baseball Super Regional
VCU Rams fall to UNC in NCAA Baseball Super Regional