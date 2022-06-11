Henrico Police/Fire search for missing woman with Alzheimer’s

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - First responders are searching Henrico County’s east end for a missing 75-year-old woman who suffers from Alzheimer’s Disease.

Police say Dixie Mehta walked away from her home around 9am today, and was reported missing just after 10am.

She lives along Danrett Court, just off of Doran Road - south of Dorey Park.

Mehta was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and light blue pants.

Both Henrico Police and Henrico Fire are actively searching for her.

If anyone in the community sees or has contact with Mrs. Mehta, please immediately contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

