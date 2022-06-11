Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Henrico Police/Fire search for missing woman with Alzheimer’s

First responders are searching Henrico County’s east end for a missing 75-year-old woman who...
First responders are searching Henrico County’s east end for a missing 75-year-old woman who suffers from Alzheimer’s Disease.(Henrico Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - First responders are searching Henrico County’s east end for a missing 75-year-old woman who suffers from Alzheimer’s Disease.

Police say Dixie Mehta walked away from her home around 9am today, and was reported missing just after 10am.

She lives along Danrett Court, just off of Doran Road - south of Dorey Park.

Mehta was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and light blue pants.

Both Henrico Police and Henrico Fire are actively searching for her.

If anyone in the community sees or has contact with Mrs. Mehta, please immediately contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Black bear sighting in Richmond
Black bear sighting in downtown Richmond
Andre L. Coleman
Chesterfield police make arrest in connection to graduation party shooting
Richmond police said they arrested and charged a man in connection to a multi-vehicle crash...
Police make arrest in multi-vehicle crash that killed pedestrian
Shortly before midnight, officers responded to the 1300 block of Old Bronze Road for a reported...
Juvenile shot to death in Henrico’s east end
Hosea Coley (left) saved Jim Glaser's (right) life
‘I just thank God I was here at the right time’: Chesterfield man thanks neighbor for saving his life after heart stops

Latest News

Groceries were given out from 4p.m. to just before 6 p.m. on Friday.
As prices continue to go up, one Richmond church is looking to fill up your fridge
As prices continue to go up, one Richmond church is looking to fill up your fridge
As prices continue to go up, one Richmond church is looking to fill up your fridge
The Virginia Special Olympics summer games kicked off Friday at Robins Stadium at the...
Opening ceremony for Virginia Special Olympics held Friday
188 airports have lost more than 25% of their flights. At least nine airports no longer have...
Airline pilot shortages impacting summer travel