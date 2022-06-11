Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Five killed in California Marine aircraft crash identified

A Marine Corps aircraft crashed Wednesday in the Southern California desert and civilian and...
A Marine Corps aircraft crashed Wednesday in the Southern California desert and civilian and military emergency crews were responding, but there were no immediate details about those on board, the military said.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Marine Corps has identified five people who died when their Osprey tiltrotor aircraft crashed during training in the California desert.

The pilots were identified Friday as captains Nicholas Losapio of New Hampshire and John Sax of California.

Also killed were three tiltrotor crew chiefs: Cpl. Nathan Carlson of Illinois; Cpl. Seth Rasmuson of Wyoming and Lance Cpl. Evan Strickland of New Mexico.

The MV-22 Osprey went down Wednesday afternoon during training in a remote area in Imperial County. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly before midnight, officers responded to the 1300 block of Old Bronze Road for a reported...
Juvenile shot to death in Henrico’s east end
Andre L. Coleman
Chesterfield police make arrest in connection to graduation party shooting
Black bear sighting in Richmond
Black bear sighting in downtown Richmond
Two teens are now in custody in connection to last weekend’s deadly mass shooting in...
2 teens arrested in Henrico in connection to Philadelphia mass shooting
Hosea Coley (left) saved Jim Glaser's (right) life
‘I just thank God I was here at the right time’: Chesterfield man thanks neighbor for saving his life after heart stops

Latest News

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after the Warriors defeated the Boston...
Curry scores 43 to beat Boston, Warriors tie NBA Finals 2-2
President Joe Biden bantered with Jimmy Kimmel during his first in-person appearance on a talk...
Biden tells Democratic donors “we need two more senators”
At approximately 3:15pm Friday afternoon, La Grange Volunteer Fire Department, North Lenoir...
One person killed, three firefighters injured when fireworks explode in N.C.
Groceries were given out from 4p.m. to just before 6 p.m. on Friday.
As prices continue to go up, one Richmond church is looking to fill up your fridge