‘We want to be the light’: Welcome center inside Manchester Family YMCA provides resources for immigrants, refugees

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - On Saturday morning, the Manchester Family YMCA off of Hull Street Road will hold a grand opening ceremony to unveil the renovations done to their facility.

In Feb. 2020, leaders broke ground on the $5 million project, including an expanded lobby, renovated locker rooms, a gymnasium and classrooms.

Next to the entrance of the facility, leaders also dedicated space for a new welcome center.

Lisa Ramirez, senior vice president of community impact for the YMCA of Greater Richmond, said this center’s purpose is to provide resources to everyone in the county, especially to new residents and immigrants.

“We know that our footprint also is a home that welcomes countless immigrants and newcomers to the United States, to the region, to the Commonwealth,” said Ramirez. “We wanted to be a place where we could perhaps serve those folks.”

Ramirez said people can walk in and ask for help regarding healthcare, education, food, housing and schools. The center’s mission is also to help with language classes, legal and immigration services, and citizenship preparation programs.

“If a new immigrant were to come to the welcome center and say, ‘I need to know how to register my child for school.’ We are working with the school district,” said Ramirez. “Maybe you’re having some difficulty, and you’re not working right now, and you need diapers for your child. We can help you with all of that.”

Social needs navigators will be on deck to assist families and connect them with the resources they need through the center’s community partners.

Beyond building connections within the community, leaders also hope to make this area a safe, culturally-minded space for all.

“We also want to provide spaces to be able to celebrate our different communities and cultures and be able to educate, advocate and celebrate,” said Dalila Medrano, multicultural community engagement coordinator for Chesterfield County.

Ramirez hopes the center will become a beacon of hope and help for those in need through this effort.

“We want to be the light, and we want to work with others to be able to provide that light to those in our community,” Ramirez said.

Down the line, the YMCA’s goal is to eventually expand the concept of the welcome center into other parts of Richmond, which also includes community outreach.

The grand opening of the renovations for the Manchester Family YMCA will take place on Saturday, June 11, from 9-11 a.m. at 7540 Hull Street Road, North Chesterfield, Va 23235.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.