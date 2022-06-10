Healthcare Pros
Virginia woman arrested after loaded gun was found at RIC

This is the eighth handgun found at RIC this year
This the second handgun found at RIC this week.(TSA photo)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia woman has been arrested after TSA officers at RIC caught her with a loaded handgun on Thursday.

TSA officers stopped the Brodnax, Va., woman when her carry-on bag triggered an alarm at the security checkpoint X-ray unit. The 9mm handgun was loaded with four bullets.

Upon spotting the weapon, airport police confiscated the handgun and arrested the woman for a weapons violation.

The woman told officials that she was unaware that there was a gun in her carry-on bag, and said the gun did not belong to her. She then said that she thought her husband might have placed the gun in her bag.

In addition to the arrest, she also faces a stiff Federal financial civil penalty.

This is the second handgun TSA officers detected at the airport this week, and the eighth handgun that was found at a security checkpoint this year.

