Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Virginia high school student-athlete dies after collapsing during conditioning

The high school’s administration, counselors and support staff are ready to address staff and student needs.
By Joi Bass
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia high school student-athlete has died after collapsing during conditioning this week, according to WVEC.

We do not yet know what caused the teen to collapse.

Virginia Beach City Public Schools did not specify which sport the student was participating in.

VBCPS said the high school’s administration, counselors, and support staff are ready to address staff and student needs.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Breeze Airways
Breeze Airways debuts 5 non-stop flights out of Richmond
Hosea Coley (left) saved Jim Glaser's (right) life
‘I just thank God I was here at the right time’: Chesterfield man thanks neighbor for saving his life after heart stops
The crash happened around 2:13 p.m. along the 600 block of Westover Hills Boulevard.
Juvenile dies after single-vehicle crash in Richmond
Two teens are now in custody in connection to last weekend’s deadly mass shooting in...
2 teens arrested in Henrico in connection to Philadelphia mass shooting
Prince George High School congratulates Class of 2022.
Prince George HS to leave seat at graduation for late student following community push back

Latest News

Virginia high school student-athlete dies after collapsing during conditioning
Virginia high school student-athlete dies after collapsing during conditioning
Police said it's happening on South Crater Road between Millpond Road and Exit 45.
Police: Clothes have been showing up on Prince George road for months
2 teens arrested in Henrico in connection to Philadelphia mass shooting
News to Know for June 10: Fugitives in Henrico; PGHS graduation; State budget
Gov. Youngkin's office receives budget
Gov. Youngkin's office receives budget