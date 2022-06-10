Students at non-profit learning entrepreneurship skills using indoor farm units

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Students at Church Hill Academy are learning how to farm in a non-traditional way through the non-profit called “CHAT.” They’re teaming up with Dominion Energy to maintain an indoor farm with unique technology from Babylon Micro Farms.

The indoor farming units allow you to grow produce twice as fast year-round. The technology doesn’t replace traditional outdoor farming but supplements it, uses less water and soil and has zero pesticides.

”I didn’t know what to expect because I was like there’s no way it can grow and taste good without it coming out the ground and not having sun and nutrients, but it actually tastes much better and much easier than growing it outside,” said Michaela Alexander, Senior at Church Hill Academy.

“It’s kind of a problem-solving solution for issues we previously had. So, we’re able to cut cost and cut admissions, so it’s a solution to a lot of these things,” said Craig Carper, Senior Communications Specialist at Dominion Energy.

The program teaches students how to grow and harvest fresh produce and helps them sell it to customers at the Front Porch Café on Nine Mile Road.

Babylon Indoor Farming Unit inside of Dominion's Tom Farrell Building ((Source: Dominion Energy))

