'Spirit of Norfolk' considered 'total loss' after massive fire

Kindergarten and 5th-grade students were among those on board.
Kindergarten and 5th-grade students were among those on board.
By Joi Bass
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NORFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - “Spirit of Norfolk” is in the process of being dewatered as it continues to smolder more than 48 hours after it caught fire.

According to WVEC, at the time, more than 100 passengers had to be rescued from the cruise yacht after it caught fire on Tuesday.

Among those on board were kindergarten, and 5th-grade students.

The fire started in the Spirit’s engine room.

The cause is still under investigation.

The vessel is considered a total loss.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

