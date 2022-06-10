Rep. Spanberger pushing for accountability with pharmaceutical companies

WASHINGTON (WVIR) - Virginia’s 7th District Representative Abigail Spanberger is fighting back against drug manufacturers raising prices for Americans.

For years there has been bipartisan support for the 340B Drug Discount Program. This program requires pharmaceutical companies to give safety-net and rural health care providers discounts on their drugs in exchange for having their drugs covered by Medicaid.

Recently, some companies have stopped honoring this program.

“Going forward we have a piece of legislation, Protect 340B, that is focused on just doing that. We also want to see engagement from the administration and ensuring and being vocal in its expectations that pharmaceutical companies abide the laws that are in place,” Rep. Spanberger said.

As of now, there is not a set date to vote on protections for 340B, but Spanberger along with other representatives are pushing for one.

