Popeyes to sell chicken for 59 cents in honor of 50th anniversary

The chicken chain plans to announce more celebration deals as the month continues.
The chicken chain plans to announce more celebration deals as the month continues.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By WEWS staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(WEWS) – Take a trip back to 1972 this Sunday as Popeyes celebrates 50 years.

The fast-food chain is selling two pieces of its bone-in-chicken for just 59 cents – the same price it sold for when it opened.

The deal will last for a week starting June 12, the official anniversary, and comes with a $5 order minimum.

The chicken chain plans to announce more celebration deals as the month continues.

Copyright 2022 WEWS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

