Police make arrest in multi-vehicle crash that killed pedestrian

Richmond police said they arrested and charged a man in connection to a multi-vehicle crash...
Richmond police said they arrested and charged a man in connection to a multi-vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian.(Richmond Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police said they arrested and charged a man in connection to a multi-vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian.

On May 6, officers were called to the 700 block of East Broad Street for a two-vehicle crash that injured a pedestrian.

Police said Monty Henderson, 64, of New Kent, was “gravely injured.” He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The second victim, Jennifer Martin, was released from the hospital.

After investigating, detectives said they determined Emir Omerovic, 32, caused the deadly crash.

On June 10, he was charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Anyone with information can call RPD Crash Team Investigator G. Drago at (804) 646-1369 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

