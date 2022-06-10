Police: Clothes have been showing up on Prince George road for months

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Prince George are trying to figure out why random articles of clothing have been showing up in the middle of the road in the same area for months.

Mysterious… Motorists have reported sporadically observing random articles of clothing in the middle of South Crater... Posted by Prince George County Police Department on Thursday, June 9, 2022

It’s been happening on South Crater Road between Millpond Road and Exit 45.

Police are asking anyone who may know something to contact them at (804) 733-2773.

