Police: Clothes have been showing up on Prince George road for months

It’s been happening on South Crater Road between Millpond Road and Exit 45.
By Joi Bass
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Prince George are trying to figure out why random articles of clothing have been showing up in the middle of the road in the same area for months.

Posted by Prince George County Police Department on Thursday, June 9, 2022

Police are asking anyone who may know something to contact them at (804) 733-2773.

