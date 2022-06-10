News to Know for June 10: Fugitives in Henrico; PGHS graduation; State budget

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two of Philadelphia’s most wanted - are found hiding out here in our backyards after connecting them to last weekend’s deadly mass shooting. Let’s dive into what happened along with our other top headlines.

Teens Arrested In Henrico

An 18-year-old and a 16-year-old are now in custody in connection to last weekend’s deadly mass shooting in Philadelphia.

Three people were killed and 11 others were hurt in that shooting.

The teens were arrested by U.S. Marshals yesterday at The Pointe At River City Apartments in Eastern Henrico. Law enforcement said the two were staying with a person they know who lived there.

This is the third and fourth arrest made in connection to the shooting.

Mass Shooting In Maryland

Three people are dead after a workplace mass shooting in Maryland.

Police say an employee opened fire at a Columbia Machine Facility in the town of Smithsburg.

Three of his co-workers were killed, and another was critically injured.

The suspect and a state trooper were later wounded in a shootout. The trooper was treated and released from the hospital.

The shooter, who authorities say is a 23-year-old man from West Virginia is still in the hospital. The motive behind the shooting is not yet known.

Gov. Youngkin Talks Crime

In the wake of recent gun violence nationwide and here in Virginia, Governor Glenn Youngkin says curbing that trend is a top priority.

“We are all aware and I think heartbroken and scared of what’s going on in our communities,” Gov. Youngkin said.

Youngkin says one step is addressing law enforcement shortages. He says increasing pay will help put more “feet on the street.”

He is also looking at adding more youth programs and increasing jail time for violent gun offenders.

Prince George High School Graduation Update

An update to a story we told you about earlier this week.

Prince George High School will honor a student who died of brain cancer before his senior year.

Nicholas Coleman’s family and friends reached out to NBC12 after the school denied their request to remember him at graduation with an empty seat.

Well, the school has since met with the senior class, and there will now be a chair at the ceremony, adorned with roses, and a cap and gown.

The graduation ceremony is set for June 18 at 9 a.m.

Gov. Youngkin Receives Budget

Governor Youngkin has received the two-year budget passed by lawmakers during a special session last week.

The state constitution only allows 7 days for the governor to make amendments or veto certain aspects of the plan.

The budget includes $4 billion in tax cuts over three years - including one-time tax rebates of $250 for individual taxpayers and $500 for families, but it does not include the governor’s proposed gas tax holiday.

Youngkin has hinted at trying to get lawmakers to take another look at it.

A Gorgeous Friday

Today will be a beautiful Friday with lower humidity, but showers are likely tomorrow.

We are looking at mostly sunny skies with clouds increasing in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low 80s.

