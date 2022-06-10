Juvenile shot to death in Henrico’s east end

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A juvenile male is dead after a shooting in Henrico’s east end overnight.

#HPDAutoTweet: Henrico Police responding to a report of a shooting near the area of 1300 Block OLD BRONZE RD. Updates provided as needed or when available. — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) June 10, 2022

Shortly after midnight, officers responded to the 1300 block of Old Bronze Drive for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived they found the juvenile with apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

