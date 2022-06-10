Juvenile shot to death in Henrico’s east end
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A juvenile male is dead after a shooting in Henrico’s east end overnight.
Shortly after midnight, officers responded to the 1300 block of Old Bronze Drive for a reported shooting.
When officers arrived they found the juvenile with apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.
The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.
