Juvenile shot to death in Henrico’s east end

Shortly before midnight, officers responded to the 1300 block of Old Bronze Road for a reported shooting.
Shortly before midnight, officers responded to the 1300 block of Old Bronze Road for a reported shooting.(WLBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A juvenile male is dead after a shooting in Henrico’s east end overnight.

Shortly after midnight, officers responded to the 1300 block of Old Bronze Drive for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived they found the juvenile with apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

