Henrico first responders honor WWII Army nurse with burial service

Henrico County first responders made sure a World War II Army nurse received a burial with...
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County first responders made sure a World War II Army nurse received a burial with military honors after her family could not make it to the area.

Second Lieutenant Mary R. Pardue, with the U.S. Army Nurse Corps, was officially laid to rest in Sandston on Friday. She died on July 1, 2019, just 10 days after her 100th birthday.

Henrico police said Pardue was born in Wise County, became a registered nurse and joined the U.S. Army Nurse Corps.

“Serving overseas during WWII, she was awarded the Bronze Star for her heroic actions in protecting patients while under fire from hostile forces in northern Italy late in 1944,” police said.

Since her family lives out of state, Henrico County first responders and others attended her service to ensure she had the burial service the hero deserved.

