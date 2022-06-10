Henrico first responders honor WWII Army nurse with burial service

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County first responders made sure a World War II Army nurse received a burial with military honors after her family could not make it to the area.

Second Lieutenant Mary R. Pardue, with the U.S. Army Nurse Corps, was officially laid to rest in Sandston on Friday. She died on July 1, 2019, just 10 days after her 100th birthday.

One of Virginia’s heroes was officially laid to rest today in Sandston. Second Lieutenant Mary R. Pardue, with the U.S. Army Nurse Corps died on July 1, 2019 – 10 days after her 100th birthday. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/BlNkHHwURL — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) June 10, 2022

Henrico police said Pardue was born in Wise County, became a registered nurse and joined the U.S. Army Nurse Corps.

“Serving overseas during WWII, she was awarded the Bronze Star for her heroic actions in protecting patients while under fire from hostile forces in northern Italy late in 1944,” police said.

Since her family lives out of state, Henrico County first responders and others attended her service to ensure she had the burial service the hero deserved.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.