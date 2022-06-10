Healthcare Pros
Fundraising for Henrietta Lacks statue nears goal

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An update now on the effort to honor Roanoke native Henrietta Lacks with a statue in her hometown.

Cancer took her life almost 70 years ago, but her cells lived on, fostering major breakthroughs in medical research.

So far, a fundraising campaign has brought in about $130,000 for the statue outside the Roanoke Municipal Building, and a documentary about Roanoke’s hidden histories.

Trish White-Boyd is Roanoke’s Vice-Mayor and a leader of the committee that organized the fundraising campaign.

“I thought it would be a challenge to raise that kind of money during this time,” White-Boyd told WDBJ7 Friday. “You know, these are difficult times, but people saw it important enough to go ahead and make those donations.”

The committee hopes to raise another $30,000 to reach its goal.

For more information, click on the following link.

Roanoke Hidden Histories

