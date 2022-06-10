Healthcare Pros
Friday Forecast: A Gorgeous Day, then shower chances go up tomorrow

Saturday brings more clouds and some scattered showers but not expecting a rainout
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:03 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Gorgeous today with lower humidity! Showers likely Tomorrow

Friday: Mostly sunny with lower humidity! Another *VERIFIED* Best weather day of the week! Increasing clouds during the afternoon evening with a few showers arriving overnight. Highs in the low 80s

Saturday: Morning showers likely. Scattered showers and an isolated storm during the afternoon and evening possible. Up to 1/4″ rain expected. Lows in the mid 60s, high around 80 (Rain Chance: 60%)

Sunday: Cloudy start then a partly sunny afternoon. Slight shower chance in the morning. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and HOT. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 90s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon storms. Lows in the mid and upper 60s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

