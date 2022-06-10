Healthcare Pros
Fired Little Caesars Pizza employee shoots manager who wouldn’t rehire her, police say

Angel Kidd, 27, was arrested on a felonious assault charge.
Angel Kidd, 27, was arrested on a felonious assault charge.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – An employee recently fired from a Little Caesars Pizza tried to get her job back this week but ended up shooting and critically wounding the manager instead, court records show.

Police records show that 27-year-old Angel Kidd returned to the pizza business Tuesday night after being fired and requested her job back.

According to police, after Kidd was told she would not be rehired, she began fighting with the store manager in the parking lot. During the fight, Kidd pulled out a gun and shot the store manager in the leg, police said.

The manager was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in critical condition and underwent surgery, according to police.

Cincinnati police arrested Kidd on a felonious assault charge and booked her into the Hamilton County Justice Center on Thursday. She is being held without bond.

