Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Deputies looking for identity theft suspect

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.(Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Deputies in Hanover County are asking for the public’s help in finding an identity theft suspect.

On May 24, deputies took a report for identity theft.

The victim reported that her car had been broken into and her purse stolen from a location in Richmond on May 4, 2022.

That same day, the victim’s credit card was used at a Kroger in Henrico County, and their identification was used at a Truist Bank in Chesterfield to cash a check.

#MediaRelease Investigators Seek to Identify Identity Theft Suspect Hanover, Va. – On May 24, 2022, deputies took a...

Posted by Hanover County Sheriff's Office on Friday, June 10, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Breeze Airways
Breeze Airways debuts 5 non-stop flights out of Richmond
Hosea Coley (left) saved Jim Glaser's (right) life
‘I just thank God I was here at the right time’: Chesterfield man thanks neighbor for saving his life after heart stops
Two teens are now in custody in connection to last weekend’s deadly mass shooting in...
2 teens arrested in Henrico in connection to Philadelphia mass shooting
The crash happened around 2:13 p.m. along the 600 block of Westover Hills Boulevard.
Juvenile dies after single-vehicle crash in Richmond
Prince George High School congratulates Class of 2022.
Prince George HS to leave seat at graduation for late student following community push back

Latest News

Shortly before midnight, officers responded to the 1300 block of Old Bronze Road for a reported...
Juvenile shot to death in Henrico’s east end
(FILE)
Rep. Spanberger pushing for accountability with pharmaceutical companies
The high school’s administration, counselors, and support staff are ready to address staff and...
Virginia high school student-athlete dies after collapsing during conditioning
Police said it's happening on South Crater Road between Millpond Road and Exit 45.
Police: Clothes have been showing up on Prince George road for months