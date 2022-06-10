Deputies looking for identity theft suspect
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Deputies in Hanover County are asking for the public’s help in finding an identity theft suspect.
On May 24, deputies took a report for identity theft.
The victim reported that her car had been broken into and her purse stolen from a location in Richmond on May 4, 2022.
That same day, the victim’s credit card was used at a Kroger in Henrico County, and their identification was used at a Truist Bank in Chesterfield to cash a check.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
