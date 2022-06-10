Deputies looking for identity theft suspect

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Deputies in Hanover County are asking for the public’s help in finding an identity theft suspect.

On May 24, deputies took a report for identity theft.

The victim reported that her car had been broken into and her purse stolen from a location in Richmond on May 4, 2022.

That same day, the victim’s credit card was used at a Kroger in Henrico County, and their identification was used at a Truist Bank in Chesterfield to cash a check.

#MediaRelease Investigators Seek to Identify Identity Theft Suspect Hanover, Va. – On May 24, 2022, deputies took a... Posted by Hanover County Sheriff's Office on Friday, June 10, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.