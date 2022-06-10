Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield police make arrest in connection to graduation party shooting

Andre L. Coleman
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting at a graduation party on June 3.

Police were called to the area of Stepney and Weybridge roads for the report of shots fired.

A total of six people were shot, and two other people suffered non-shooting-related injuries. Police said their investigation shows more than 50 shots were fired at the scene.

Taborri J. Carter, 20, one of the victims, was given aid at the scene but died of his injuries.

“The five other shooting victims, who had non-life threatening injuries, had left the scene and gone to area hospitals and other locations before police arrived,” police said.

Officials said the other two victims were hit by vehicles trying to run from the shooting.

On June 9, Chesterfield police, with the help of the U.S. Marshals and ATF, arrested Andre L. Coleman, 18, of Hopewell, for second-degree murder, attempted malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony in connection to the shooting.

Officials said that Carter nor Coleman was part of Chesterfield’s graduating class this year.

“We are fervently committed to protecting our community and we will expend all necessary resources to obtain justice for those harmed by bad actors,” said Police Chief Col. Jeffrey Katz.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

