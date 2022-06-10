Charges pending against Covington man after shootout with deputies in Alleghany County

UPDATE: Virginia State Police has confirmed to WDBJ7 that an officer-involved shooting took place in Alleghany County Thursday night.

Police say the incident began around 11:30 p.m. when an Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on 44-year-old Jody Allen Kern, of Covington, who was on the eastbound side of I-64 at mile marker 20.

During the stop, a deputy requested a drug K-9 in order to search the Toyota Camry Kern was driving. When deputies asked Kern to exit the vehicle, he refused and drove away, initiating a chase.

Deputies say they conducted a roadblock to stop the Camry Kern was driving. Kern then shot at deputies and was hit by returning fire.

Kern was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Charges are pending against Kern for Attempted Capital Murder and Possession of Narcotics.

No law enforcement officers were injured in the exchange and a gun was recovered at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

EARLIER STORY: ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Drivers on Rt. 616 can expect delays Friday morning due to a police presence near Roaring Run Rd in Rich Patch.

All north and south lanes are closed at this time.

WDBJ7 has reached out to state police regarding the situation.

Check back for information on this developing story

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.