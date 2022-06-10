Healthcare Pros
Bob Dandridge Day: Honoring his NBA Hall of Fame achievement

Bob Dandridge
Bob Dandridge((Source: NBC12))
By Terrance Dixon
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Former NBA star and Richmond native Bob Dandridge will be recognized Saturday, June 11, as part of ‘Bob Dandridge Day’ for being inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame.

The Maggie Walker alumni is among the best players to wear a Norfolk State University uniform. He played for the Spartans from 1965 to 1969, averaging 32.3 points a game during his senior season.

His retired number 12 jersey now hangs from the rafters at Echols Hall. After college, he was drafted to the Milwaukee Bucks and played for the Washington bullets.

Saturday night, his former teammates will join family and friends to honor his success.

“People are going to be able to rub shoulders with some NBA greats from Richmond. We have a couple of people coming who also won some championships. Bob Dandridge won two, and we got another gentleman coming, Gerald Henderson. He’s won three NBA championships, so he’s going to be here and say a few words. Paul Pressey has sent a video thanking Bob for his mentorship,” said organizer James Jackson. ”It’s very rare that a person come from Richmond and make it to the Hall of the Fame. You have to recognize all of that, and that person for their accomplishments, and Bob Dandridge is no different from any of us, but he’s from here, and we have to recognize that, and he’s taking his level of his game - his stature to the high point.”

The event is open to the public for free. It’s from 5-7 p.m. at the Maggie Walker Governor’s School.

