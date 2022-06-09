Healthcare Pros
Thursday Forecast: Turning mostly sunny with lowered humidity this afternoon

GORGEOUS Friday with rain likely Saturday
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:09 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A few lingering showers in the early morning Thursday, then clearing skies and lowered humidity.

Thursday: An isolated early morning shower possible. Turning mostly sunny and breezy in the afternoon. Humidity drops off during the day, leaving a pleasant afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. (AM Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: Mostly sunny with lower humidity! Another *VERIFIED* Best weather day of the week! Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday: Cloudy with showers at any point. A thunderstorm is possible. Up to 1/2″ rain expected. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low to mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low to mid 60s, high around 90

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 20%)

