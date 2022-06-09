Healthcare Pros
Robin Inn closed after nearly 60 years

By Ashley Hendricks
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After nearly 60 years, the family-owned restaurant, Robin Inn, closed Wednesday night.

The owner, Niki Loupassi, planned to close the restaurant on June 18 to prepare for retirement but shut down early due to equipment issues in the kitchen.

The close came as a shock to customers who were looking forward to enjoying some of their favorite meals one last time.

“[It] kind of felt like family. It was old school in there. Kind of like a God Father type-esque feel in there, and it’s just going to be sad to see them go,” Andrew Robertson said.

The Italian restaurant was a place for customers to share good meals and even better memories.

Sarah Amick, who lives across the street, said it’s one of her go-to restaurants.

“Over 10 years ago, my parents were helping me move in, and my parents were like, ‘there’s a restaurant right across the street,’ and we were starving. They’re like, ‘let’s go pick up some food.’ So, I ate there my very first day here,” Amick said.

Loupassi also recalled some of her favorite memories.

“When my parents were here, my dad was on a microphone he used to call the waitresses to the kitchen in his Greek accent and people loved that,” Loupassi said. “And when he wasn’t there anymore, I took the microphone out because it wasn’t the same without him.”

Her father, Manuel Loupassi, passed away in 2021. He opened the restaurant on the corner of Park Avenue and North Robinson Street in 1964.

As a kid, Nicki helped out in the restaurant as a waitress and later became owner in 1995.

“I’m saddened that I have to step away, but I’m ready for retirement,” she said.

After decades in the family business, she’s now searching for the perfect person to keep her father’s legacy alive.

“I want to come in this restaurant, still with the Robin Inn name if possible, and visit my customers and sit down with them and enjoy a meal and a glass of wine when I’m not so rushed and harried,” Loupassi said.

