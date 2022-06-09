Healthcare Pros
Richmond’s Mayor unveils new ‘Richmond Real’ motto to attract tourists, new residents

High atop Richmond City Hall, Mayor Levar Stoney unveiled a new identity for the city called “Richmond Real.” The new marketing campaign is a year in the making
By Henry Graff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - High atop Richmond City Hall, Mayor Levar Stoney unveiled a new identity for the city called “Richmond Real.” The new marketing campaign is a year in the making.

“We have so many stories that are at the root of this country, on how this country was built, how this country was created, and that I think that is attractive for folks to come and spend some money here as well,” said Mayor Levar Stoney, City of Richmond.

Stoney says the pandemic equalized all cities, and now it’s their time to shine. He believes Richmond should be competitive to ensure the city is on everyone’s map to live or visit. That’s where the re-brand comes in, which was put together by West Cary Group.

“We are often compared to other places like Nashville and Charlotte, but we are our own city, and everybody wanted to be recognized as our own city. So, Richmond Real is an expression of that,” said Moses Foster, President of West Cary Group.

City leaders say showcasing the city in this campaign will bring in people. U.S. census data shows Richmond’s population grew by more than 22,000 from 2010 to 2020, and the numbers continue to grow.

“We’re doing very well. We’ve got some infrastructure things to work on to get more hotels and more buildings to satisfy those tourists,” said Brian Anderson, ChamberRVA president.

As for where you will see the re-brand, the mayor says to expect to see it at city hall, wayfinding signs around the city, and through events.

“People want to come to Richmond, and I think they come to visit and get a taste of it; they’ll want to come live here,” said Anderson.

The city said the launch will span through Summer 2022, and the investment totals roughly $450,000.

You can watch the video here.

